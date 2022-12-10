Driver in critical condition after collision with lorry

A man is in a critical but stable condition after a collision between a car and a lorry in Dublin.

An Garda Siochana are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on the N7 in Rathcoole shortly after 4am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardai described his condition as critical but stable.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were in the vicinity at the time are asked to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.