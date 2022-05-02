| 13.9°C Dublin

Driver dies following Co Meath crash

A car collided with a wall in Patrick Street in Trim, a Garda spokesperson said.

A man has died following a road crash in Co Meath (PA) Expand

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 40s has died after his car was involved in a collision with a wall in Co Meath.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which took place in Patrick Street in Trim at around 1.55am on Monday.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission has been notified about the incident because the car had reportedly come to the attention of gardai before the collision.

