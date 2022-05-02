Driver dies following Co Meath crash

A man has died following a road crash in Co Meath (PA)

A man in his 40s has died after his car was involved in a collision with a wall in Co Meath.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which took place in Patrick Street in Trim at around 1.55am on Monday.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission has been notified about the incident because the car had reportedly come to the attention of gardai before the collision.