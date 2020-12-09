Dozens prosecuted for domestic violence in last six weeks

Gardai say more than 100 people have been prosecuted for domestic violence offences in the last few weeks (PA)

More than 100 people have been prosecuted for domestic violence offences since the end of October, gardai have said.

Operation Faoiseamh was launched by gardai in April to provide support to domestic violence victims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 217 people have now been prosecuted under the operation.

Gardai say there has been a 17% increase in the number of calls for help from domestic violence victims compared to last year.

More than 20,000 calls or contacts were made by victims to gardai throughout Operation Faoiseamh.

Operation Faoiseamh means if you are too afraid to pick up the phone, GardaÃ­ are calling you to ensure you are safe. The vulnerable and victims of abuse continue to receive the highest priority response from An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na. #keepingpeoplesafe #16days2020 #16daysofactivism pic.twitter.com/EoscDyFz4L — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 3, 2020

Gardai said the operation will continue over the Christmas holidays.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, of the national protective services bureau, said: “Through our community engagement response to Covid-19, Operation Faoiseamh has protected victims, provided comfort and assurance to those victims experiencing domestic abuse.

“An Garda Siochana are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Siochana.”

Victims of domestic violence can contact 999 or 112.

