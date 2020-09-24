Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that even though the Covid-19 death rate in young people is very low, they must respect the possible long-term severe effects of getting the virus .

The Tánaiste reminded young people that this virus is nothing like the flu and insisted it is much more infectious and dangerous.

Speaking on the Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr Varadkar stressed that growing evidence shows the virus can have long term effects on the heart and lungs and said: “Don't be trying to get this virus please... we're doing our best to do something that is very difficult, which is to suppress this virus to manageable levels so that our health systems don't get overwhelmed.”

The Tánaiste also reminded people that just because you may have got the virus once, doesn’t mean you can’t get it again, as he discouraged people from thinking they were in the clear after they had recovered from any obvious symptoms of coronavirus.

Leo Varadkar added that the €600 million allocated for the HSE’s Winter plan will help keep people out of hospitals and provide community care instead. He agreed with Phil Ní Sheaghdah that recruitment is a challenge and HSE recruitment is historically very, very slow, adding that he hopes that there will be a move to local recruitment in order to speed the recruitment process up.

This came after General Secretary for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Ní Sheaghdah said on the same show that new beds need new staff and that new beds would not be opened without extra staff.

“An increase in beds is always welcome but the question will be how do we staff them. We know that we’re running behind our 2007 numbers for nurses. For instance, Ireland East Hospital Group have said they have 400 vacancies in nursing and midwifery. We can’t see how these beds can be opened this winter with the current staffing and the approach to recruitment that exists within the HSE,” Ní Sheaghdah said.

She added: “We have to start making decisions about how we are going to staff necessary additional beds and we will not open beds without staff.”

