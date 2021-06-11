Donohoe vows to ‘vigorously’ make case to maintain Ireland’s corporate tax rate

The Minister for Finance has said he is confident Ireland will maintain a competitive economy and vowed to “vigorously” make the case to maintain the corporate tax rate of 12.5%.

Paschal Donohoe said that Ireland will remain an attractive place in which to grow a business and invest.

Mr Donohoe would not say whether Ireland would change its corporation tax rate following a decision by G7 countries to agree a global base rate of corporation tax and reforms to the tax system.

It was announced earlier this week that the countries had signed up to having a corporation tax rate of at least 15%.

“I and Ireland will be vigorously making the case for legitimate tax competition for a rate of 12.5%,” Mr Donohoe said.

“This has always been a very contested area within the European Union.

“It is worth saying though, in terms of the funding that is now being made available for Ireland to help us to deal with the consequences for the pandemic, that money is not contingent on us changing our rate.

“But there hasn’t, in my time as Minister for Finance, been a lot of focus on our corporate tax policy and I’ve always made the case for it.”

Mr Donohoe said he will wait and see what is ultimately agreed between the countries, adding there is “an awful lot to play out”.

“We’ve already seen many other countries come out and now articulate their view regarding tax sovereignty and their concern regarding a higher race,” he added.

“In amidst the process that is ahead and the negotiation that is yet to come, I am very confident that Ireland will continue to be a really attractive place to either grow a business in and set a business up or to invest in.

“In the work that we will do, I’m very confident we’ll continue to maintain a really competitive economy, and be a good place to create some employment in.

“I also want to maintain and grow employment. I also want Ireland to continue to be an economy in which investment is made, in which we have a good share of international investment.

“That’s also been the centrepiece of how our economy has responded back to other challenges.

“In our own economic forecasts that we did a number of weeks ago, it did indicate that because of the very good condition our national finances were in before we hit this pandemic that we do have the ability to get back to a position of balance in our national finances by getting people back to work.”