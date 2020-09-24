Donegal faces tougher Covid-19 restrictions

The Irish Government has announced plans to tighten its coronavirus restrictions in Donegal.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said Donegal would move to risk level three of the Government’s plan to deal with Covid-19 following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The measures will be imposed as of midnight on Friday and will remain in place for three weeks until October 16.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Martin said: “I wish I was bringing better news this evening. That said, we can and we will get through this.”

But the Taoiseach said if everyone decided to take responsibility then there would be nothing inevitable about escalation of the virus.

Government ministers approved the measures in an incorporeal Cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon.

It will mean the county will be under similar restrictions to the capital with one main exception.

Under the new restrictions wet pubs will be allowed to stay open but they will only be able to serve outdoors with a maximum of 15 people.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs that serve food will be allowed to remain open for takeaway and delivery services, as well as outdoor dining for a maximum of 15 people.

Six visitors from one other household will be permitted into a private home.

All other indoor gatherings have been banned and outdoor gatherings should have a maximum of 15 people.

Religious services will move online with the exception of funerals and weddings where 25 people will be allowed.

People living in Co Donegal should remain in the county.

The rest of the country will remain on level two restrictions except Dublin.

The capital was placed on level three on September 19 for a period of three weeks.

The restrictions come as 324 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland by the Department of Health. Three further deaths due to the virus were reported.

Of the new cases, 167 cases were in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monaghan, 12 in Kildare, eight in Cavan, six in Limerick, six in Meath, six in Roscommon and five in Wicklow, with the remaining cases 25 cases in 11 counties.

64% of the cases were under the age of 45.

Donegal now has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections per head of population in the country, overtaking Dublin.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said he understood that the move to level three would be a disappointment for the people of Donegal.

He said the decision had been made “in an effort to protect you and to prevent a further deterioration in the situation there”.

He called on people to prioritise who they need to see and to limit their social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting their movements,” he said.

