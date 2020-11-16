| 13.3°C Dublin

Dogs worth 150,000 euro seized in operation targeting illegal puppy farming

Four horses were also recovered during searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin.

Some of the dogs recovered during the Garda raid (An Garda Siochana/PA) Expand

By David Young, PA

Thirty-two dogs worth an estimated 150,000 euro and four horses have been seized during garda raids targeting illegal puppy farming.

The animals were recovered during planned searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin.

The dogs seized included Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and Pugs.

Six of the Chihuahuas were found to be pregnant.

The Garda said all of the animals seized were now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.

Gardai said no arrests were planned in this phase of their investigation into illegal puppy farms and other criminal activities.

