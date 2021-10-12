| 13.7°C Dublin

Deputy medical chief expresses concerns as unvaccinated numbers rise

Dr Ronan Glynn said recent days have seen an increasing number of people with Covid-19 admitted to hospital and to intensive care.

By Rebecca Black, PA

Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer has expressed concern about rising numbers of Covid-19 patients being admitted to hospital.

He said around 70% of Covid-19 patients in intensive care for Covid-19 have not been fully vaccinated.

“This is a significant cause for concern,” he added.

“Vaccination, along with our continuing adherence to the public health advice, will break the chains of transmission and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities.

“If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, including a high temperature, dry cough, or flu-like symptoms, please stay at home. Do not go to work, school, college or socialise.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to take up the opportunity to do so as soon as possible to best protect yourself and those around you from Covid-19.

“I also urge anyone who is eligible for a flu vaccine to come forward and receive it as soon as it is offered to you. You can arrange an appointment to receive your flu vaccine via your GP or local pharmacy.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings – keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.

“This suite of measures will help stop the transmission of Covid-19, seasonal influenza, common colds and other respiratory illnesses that are more prevalent over the winter months.”

A further 1,466 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, there were 402 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 73 in intensive care.

