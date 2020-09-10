Demand for Covid-19 tests treble, forcing suspension of meat plant testing

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Demand for Covid-19 tests trebled this week, forcing the HSE to suspend testing in meat and food plants over laboratory capacity concerns.

Serial testing in meat plants was due to begin on Monday, however the plans were delayed following requests for 13,000 community tests and 3,000 hospital tests in one day.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the HSE has rescheduled the testing of all factory workers to next week.

At times of high demand, when there are a lot of patients with symptoms that need to be tested, those people have to be prioritised and that's what happened in the last couple of days Leo Varadkar

“At times of high demand, when there are a lot of patients with symptoms that need to be tested, those people have to be prioritised and that’s what happened in the last couple of days,” he told the Dail.

“There was a surge in demand for tests from people with symptoms.”

He said the capacity for testing is about 15,000 in one day.

“While demand has fallen back since Monday it remains quite high,” Mr Varadkar added.

The decision to postpone widespread testing in meat and food plants was criticised by Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty, who said the move was “incredibly reckless”.

“I think it is an incredibly shortsighted move and it’s one that needs to be rectified,” he told Mr Varadkar.

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting #COVID19.



â¢Distance - 2m is best

â¢Activity - avoid close contact

â¢Time - keep time low as possible

â¢Environment - move it outdoors, keep windows open

â¢Symptoms - isolate and contact your GP ASAP#DATES #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/SvfjCup1Wx — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 30, 2020

“Meat factories have been the site of numerous clusters and were one of the main reasons of regional lockdowns, and we all know the difficulties that caused for businesses and communities.

“There are currently at least four clusters associated with meat factories around the state.

“Meat factory workers are particularly vulnerable because of the poor working conditions. Outbreaks in factories lead to increased transmission and increased risk where these factories are located and where these workers live.”

The first round of serial testing in meat plants took place on August 21.

A total of 13,000 tests were carried out, and 34 positive cases were detected.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Alan Kelly has called for the Government’s plan for living with Covid-19 to be a “watershed”.

âWe need to ensure that in the long-term plan for living with Covid that we particularly focus in on our elderly. We need a plan that is proofed for our older people. They need to be able to live their lives safely.â @alankellylabour pic.twitter.com/yciI8DEdHZ — The Labour Party (@labour) September 10, 2020

He said the public is “living on every word” of the Government.

A roadmap for living with Covid-19 is due to be published in the next week.

“We need to have a watershed next week whereby all the confusion and all the messing and internal rivalry in government ends,” he added.

“I want you to cover some things that I think are essential; we need a plan that is elderly-proofed. We are heading into six months of winter and we need to make sure they can live their lives.

“We need to make sure that people with disabilities are looked after. I’m asking that the plan reflects this.”

Any close contacts of a positive case of #COVID19 will be contacted by our contact tracers & referred for a test. We strongly advise everybody contacted to come forward to help protect yourself, your family, the wider public and to help slow the the spread of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/udKEBZQor9 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) September 10, 2020

Mr Kelly also called for a plan in relation to tourism and travel.

Mr Varadkar said that the second chapter in dealing with the virus is “a lot more difficult” as it is about suppressing Covid-19 while keeping the country open.

Mr Kelly also called for the introduction of self-referral for Covid-19 testing.

“I don’t think GPs can continue on, working they way they are. I think we are going to have to move to a process of self-referral for Covid testing,” Mr Kelly added.

PA Media