Decision to share confidential GP contract ‘not appropriate’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin outside Government Buildings in Dublin this morning on his way to a press conference where he is likely to be asked about accusations that the Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar, leaked confidential governement documents (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Tanaiste’s decision to share a confidential document about a GP contract was “not appropriate”.

Mr Martin said that, while Leo Varadkar has accepted it was “not best practice”, he does not believe the Fine Gael leader has broken any laws.

The Tanaiste has been accused of leaking documents relating to an agreement reached between the Department of Health, the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to rival organisation the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

Speaking at Government Buildings on Monday, Mr Martin said the agreement should have been public much earlier and that is the lesson to be learned.

Mr Varadkar has denied allegations he acted unlawfully, branding them as “inaccurate” and “grossly defamatory”.

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheal Martin outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheal Martin outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)/PA Wire

He acknowledged that, while he passed information via an “informal communication channel”, he said the information was already in the public domain at that stage.

Mr Varadkar, who has come under intense pressure from opposition parties, is expected to make a statement and answers questions in the Dail on Tuesday.

Mr Martin sad: “This was not the appropriate way to deal with a document of this kind in terms of the manner in which it was sent to the (former) president of the NAGP (Dr Maitiu O Tuathail).

“My own view generally on an agreement of this kind is that, given the amount of public money involved, this should have been public knowledge much earlier.

“These agreements are not your normal type of a contract, in terms of a commercial contract, but rather it relates to the public health service and the expenditure of the health service.

“It should have been made public much earlier.

“In hindsight, that’s the lesson to be learned from this.”

Time & again I accuse Fine Gael of representing a cosseted, privilege class. Overseeing a system that works for the insiders, for those in the club & on the basis of favours for friends. And time & again they prove me right. To be fair - on this score Fine Gael always deliver! pic.twitter.com/vHeYx40Qgm — David Cullinane TD (@davidcullinane) November 1, 2020

Mr Martin said that no one made any financial gain over the sharing of the document.

“There was no material advantage to any person,” he added.

Mr Martin said the Tanaiste will “answer comprehensively” any issues in the Dail, adding that he has confidence in Mr Varadkar.

However, Mr Martin refused to say whether he thinks Mr Varadkar should apologise for the incident.

He also said that, if the document was published sooner, it would have “averted” the incident.

This was not the appropriate way to deal with a document of this kind Micheal Martin

Mr Martin said there were efforts made to get all GPs to agree to the new contract, adding that it was important to advance “the situation”.

The article, published in Village magazine’s November edition, alleges that Mr Varadkar as taoiseach passed on a “confidential” agreement made in 2019 with the IMO to Dr O Tuathail, the then head of the NAGP.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said the details of an agreement on GP contractual reforms between the Department of Health, the HSE and the IMO were “publicly announced at the beginning of April 2019” and therefore in “the public domain” when he provided a copy of the agreement to Dr O Tuathail.

The statement said the Fine Gael leader “did provide a copy of the agreement to Dr O Tuathail on a date between April 11 and 16 2019”.

PA Media