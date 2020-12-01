Decision not to hold inquiry into Pat Finucane murder ‘arrogant and cruel’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the British Government’s decision to rule out an immediate public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane was “arrogant and cruel”.

Mr Martin said it is “deeply disappointing and very annoying” that the British Government did not committed to holding the inquiry into Mr Finucane’s death.

He told the Dail that Monday’s announcement corrodes public trust in the British State’s capacity to deal with issues it previously committed to.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he was not taking a public inquiry off the table, but said further examinations of the case by police and a police watchdog should conclude first.

Mr Finucane, 39, who represented republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the conflict, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state.

The courage, bravery and resilience of Geraldine Finucane and her family has been inspiring. They have spoken truth to power.

The Irish Government and 24 members of US congress were among those urging the UK Government to order an inquiry ahead of Monday’s announcement.

Mr Martin said he told Mr Finucane’s widow Geraldine on Tuesday that his Government will keep the pressure on British authorities to hold a public inquiry.

“The decision was arrogant and the decision was cruel,” Mr Martin added.

“It’s very clear that the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman is not presently reviewing the case so the Secretary of State’s statement will need further explanation.

“It seems that there is an effort here, and has been consistently, to undermine any progress towards the truth regarding this. Some dark secrets have been hidden and it’s time that they were revealed in a proper form.”

Mr Martin said commitments were made by both governments that high-profile cases would be pursued.

He told the Dail that the Irish Government fulfilled its side of the deal by establishing the Smithwick Inquiry into allegations of Garda collision in the IRA murders of two RUC officers in 1989.

“This decision only delays and corrodes public trust in the British State’s capacity to deal with issues that they committed to dealing with,” Mr Martin added.

“Proper relationships between two governments and two States must be founded on the principle that when agreements are entered into they are followed through.

“The Irish Government followed through on its commitments but the British Government has not in terms of a full public inquiry.

“It’s inevitable that a public inquiry will be held into this heinous crime.”

He added that he will engage with US president-elect Joe Biden who previously voiced support for the family’s campaign.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that yesterday’s announcement “shattered” the Finucane’s hope of seeing a full public inquiry into the murder.

“Instead of granting a public inquiry, the British Secretary of State proposed to leave the case in the hands of the PSNI and the Police Ombudsman,” Ms McDonald added.

“This ludicrous proposal flies in the face of the British Supreme Court ruling of 2019.

“Given the incontrovertible evidence that the British Sate and its agents were directly involved in the authorising and planning of the killing of Pat Finucane, it’s utterly farcical that the British Secretary of State should advise the Finucane family to seek truth and justice in this way.

“The only reason to take this approach is to continue with the cover-up and to ensure that those agents of the British State responsible are never ever held to account.

“It’s clear that the British Government is determined to keep a dark cloak over the extent and depth of State collusion in the targeting and killing of nationalist in the north of Ireland.

“It seems that far too many powerful people have far too much to lose from the Finucane family.”

PA Media