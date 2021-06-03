Days of Zoom college are ending, Simon Harris says

College students and staff will be back on campus for the new academic term following a “rotten year”, Simon Harris has said.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education said the days of looking down a Zoom camera in a “box room” or at the corner of a kitchen table are ending.

Mr Harris is to bring a detailed plan to Cabinet in two weeks, including guidance that will allow students and staff to return to campus.

The Fine Gael minister said he expects most college students to be vaccinated.

Good that we now have a date for the Leaving Cert results. This will allow the CAO prepare & decide when first round offers issue. Results will actually be issued this year a little earlier than last year and thatâs helpful. So just wanted to reassure students — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 2, 2021

“That’s my expectation based on what we’re seeing with our vaccine programme where the head of our vaccine programme is talking about 2.5 million adults being fully vaccinated in July,” he said.

“So yes, I expect that to be the case and obviously staff, generally being older than the students, should also be overwhelmingly vaccinated.

“The last year has been rotten for students and for staff.

“College has been reduced to basically looking down a Zoom camera in the box room or at the corner of the kitchen table.

“That’s ending.

“We are getting our students and our staff back to college.

“I really believe that the emerging picture shows we’ll be able to get our students back to classroom-based teaching, to tutorials to workshops, the libraries open, the canteens and the bar open on college campuses, the same way as they will be outside the college campuses.

Expand Close An almost empty front square in Trinity College Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An almost empty front square in Trinity College Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Clubs and societies coming back, sport coming back.”

He said, however, that the most challenging area is the return of large-scale lectures.

“We have a bit of work to do on that with our public health experts and as we see the benefit of vaccines throughout the year,” he told RTE Morning Ireland.

“But let me be really clear with people, this year college was primarily online.

“Next year, the next academic year it will be primarily on site, we’re going back to campus.”

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Leaving Certificate students will have to wait until September 3 to receive their exam results.

Students’ results will be transferred to the Central Applications Office (CAO) to facilitate progression to higher education and the first round of offers is expected to be made the following week.

Next year the next academic year it will be primarily on site - we're going back to campus Simon Harris

Leaving Cert students usually receive their results and offers in August.

Mr Harris said he wanted to assure students that they will not miss out on an offer this year.

“I know students probably would have liked the results earlier, I fully understand,” he added.

“What I can assure students is they won’t miss out on an offer, the CAO system and the college system will kick in and adjust to that timeline.”

He added: “We’re working with Ucas, so a number of Irish students applied to go to university in Britain, they’ve agreed to change their deadline to September 7 as well.

“As of today my department is literally engaging with other universities across Europe, to make sure that any necessary changes and accommodations there are put in place for Irish students too.”

He said that around 84,500 people have applied to the CAO, the highest ever.

“So what we’re seeing is the extra demand coming from two places.

“I call it a Brexit effect and a Covid effect,” Mr Harris continued.

“We’re seeing more other European students applying to Ireland, over 5,000.

“We’re also seeing, as a result of Covid and this is a good thing, more mature students wanting to go back and upscale retrain and take-up courses.”