‘Day of hope’ as Ireland moves into phase two of easing lockdown

The Brown Thomas window display on Grafton street in Dublin as businesses prepare to reopen (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland is marking “a day of hope” as retail shops reopen following a ten-week shut-down and a series of restrictions are lifted on Monday.

More people will be able to return to work, including all those who work on their own or whose work can be done safely while staying two metres apart from others.

All retail stores may reopen on Monday, but opening times will be staggered to relieve pressure on public transport.

The easing of restrictions also allow people to travel up to 20kms from their home, groups of up to six to be able to interact indoors with social distancing, and groups of up to 15 able to meet for outdoor sporting activities.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “This is a great day for our country. It is a day of hope. It is a day that we were not guaranteed to get to.

“There will be grannies and granddads waking up this morning waiting to see their grandkids.

“There will be people heading back to work today who were not sure if they could go back to their job several weeks ago,” he told RTE radio.

“It is a really good day, people have brought up to this point with their hard work and sacrifices.

“What I would say is, I want the good day to become a good week and a good month and a good year, and for us to keep going forward.

Today is a good day for Ireland. The number of #Covid19 patients in ICU has reduced to 34, number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen to a low of 122. We take an important step with the beginning of Phase 2. To keep moving forward, stick with the advice. Stay safe — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 8, 2020

“To do that the issue of our own personal behaviour becomes more important than ever.”

Mr Harris said the current two-metre social distancing rule could be changed for the hospitality sector if the number of confirmed cases remains low.

“Two metres is definitely safer than one, however NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) have recognised that there may be some settings where the two metres may not be easily applied.

“They will review the social distancing measure in the hospitality sector.”

Work was under way across the weekend at shops to prepare their premises for reopening, with social distancing markers being placed on the ground as well as signage.

People who are 70 or older, or are medically vulnerable, will be able to have visitors in their homes with social distancing observed, and the wearing of masks advised, while up to 25 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Public libraries will begin reopening, as will playgrounds and outdoor camps for children, provided there are no more than 15 people involved, and some elite sports training will be possible.

Marts may reopen, and horse and greyhound racing can resume without spectators.

Health officials confirmed one coronavirus-related death on Sunday and 25 new confirmed cases.

It brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,679 and the total number of confirmed cases to 25,201.

