David Norris honoured with portrait at Leinster House

Senator David Norris at the unveiling of a portrait of himself by the artist Will Nathans at Leinster House in Dublin. Picture date: Wednesday November 10, 2021.

Independent Senator David Norris has been honoured for his 34 years of service by colleagues at a ceremony in Leinster House.

At the special ceremony, Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail presented a portrait of Senator Norris.

The ceremony was organised by the Seanad independent group.

The Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, senator Mark Daly attended along with leaders and whips from various groups and parties in the Seanad, as well as guests of Senator Norris.

L-R Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail artist Will Nathans and Senator David Norris at the unveiling of a portrait of David at Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

L-R Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail artist Will Nathans and Senator David Norris at the unveiling of a portrait of David at Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Senator Norris made a short speech in acceptance of the portrait.

Mr Norris is the the Seanad’s longest-serving Senator and also holds the record for the longest continuous period of service in the Seanad.

Senator Ronan Mullen said: “This expression of our affection and respect for David is one which we believe will be shared across Leinster House and indeed around the country.

“People throughout the country, with a range of views on the many issues on which he has spoken and contributed, admire his outstanding commitment, parliamentary and advocacy skills.”

Mr O Fearghail said: “At a time when the democratic process is under threat in many places, and the ordinary business of politics struggles for recognition and respect, David is an example of what can be achieved through a skilled and consistent commitment to politics.

Senator David Norris holds a portrait of himself by the artist Will Nathans during an unveiling ceremony at Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Senator David Norris holds a portrait of himself by the artist Will Nathans during an unveiling ceremony at Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Daly said: “David stands in a great tradition of Irish parliamentarians, not just those who have represented the university panels in the Seanad, but of Irish politicians who have served at home and in foreign parliaments, before and since the foundation of the State.

Senator Sharon Keogan said: “It has been my pleasure to work with ‘Father of the House’, Senator Norris since my election to the Seanad last year.

“His long service to the House and to the people of Ireland is a mark of a man of distinction, colour, flair and energy for decades and I wish him many more as we present his portrait today.”

Senator Norris’s portrait was painted by artist William A Nathans who attended the ceremony.