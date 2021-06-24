Dail hears Leo Varadkar’s legacy will be ‘sky-high rents’

Leo Varadkar’s legacy as Fine Gael leader will be “sky-high rents” and “spiralling high prices”, it has been claimed.

Sinn Fein’s Eoin O Broin accused the Tanaiste of leading a party of “privilege” and “rising housing costs”.

He made the comments after figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this week showed that more than three quarters of renters who share accommodation with others believe they will never own a home.

Mr O Broin told the Dail during Leaders’ Questions that the statistics made for “grim reading”.

The only people I see your Government represent are big developers and big landlords Eoin O Broin

“These are the casualties of 10 years of Fine Gael’s housing policy,” Mr O Broin added.

“Tanaiste, you’ve sat at the Cabinet table for those 10 years. These stories and the hardships are your legacy.

“In 2011 when you joined the Cabinet the average price of a new home in Dublin was 318,000 euros.

“Today it is 503,000 euros, half a million euros.”

The Sinn Fein housing spokesman said that during Fine Gael’s time in office, house prices have increased by 88% across the State, and 95% in Dublin.

“That, Tanaiste, is your legacy,” Mr O Broin added.

“In 2011, the average cost of renting across the state was 781 euros per month.

Sinn Fein's housing spokesman Eoin o Broin said that during Fine Gael's time in office, house prices have increased by 88% across the State, and 95% in Dublin (PA)

Sinn Fein's housing spokesman Eoin o Broin said that during Fine Gael's time in office, house prices have increased by 88% across the State, and 95% in Dublin (PA)

“Today, the average cost is 1,256, that’s an extra 6,000 euros a year on rent.

“In Dublin, the situation is even worse. Average rents have increased from 960 euros per month to 1,745.

“That’s almost 10,000 euros a year extra on rent for average renters, that is your legacy – spiralling high prices and sky-high rents.”

He added: “When you were elected leader of Fine Gael, you said you wanted to represent those who get up early in the morning to go to work.

“The only people I see your Government represent are big developers and big landlords, throwing around sweetheart deals and sweetheart land deals like confetti.

“I have to say it’s become increasingly clear that Fine Gael is not the party of hard-working people. It is a party of privilege, and a party of ever rising housing costs.”

Mr Varadkar defended his party’s stance on housing, but added that he wanted to increase the housing budget.

Leo Varadkar defended his party's stance on housing (PA)

Leo Varadkar defended his party's stance on housing (PA)

He said that 65% of people in Ireland own their own home through policies introduced by his party.

“It’s because of policies and decisions made by my party and the Fianna Fail party and Labour and Greens and others in years gone by,” Mr Varadkar added.

“I know that’s not a reality for hundreds of thousands of people in the State, for whom home ownership is a dream, a distant possibility, and that has to change.

“The Government gets that too and that’s why we’ve taken actions in order to help people buy their first home, for example the Help to Buy programme, which has helped tens of thousands of people to get a deposit to buy a home, something opposed by Sinn Fein.”

Mr Varadkar said that the main solution to the housing crisis is more supply of housing of all forms.

Mr Varadkar said: “The housing budget and the budget for social housing, that’s under consideration at the moment.”

He added that he wanted to increase the housing budget “as much as possible”, but added there are other demands.