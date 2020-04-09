Cystic fibrosis patient makes emotional appeal over lockdown restrictions

A Dublin woman with cystic fibrosis (CF) has made an emotional appeal to people not to breach the lockdown restrictions.

Sasha Delaney, 35, said she had been left “exasperated” at videos and images of people appearing to breach travel restrictions brought in to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The special needs teacher, who has been “cocooning” for 30 days, cannot leave her Dublin home as infection could be devastating.

Cystic fibrosis is a disease that causes the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs.

Ms Delaney spends her mornings taking a range of medication for her condition. She can no longer collect her medication and relies on her parents to drop the items to her home.

If people are doing that it feels so redundant me staying in the house and not going anywhere when people are carrying this virus around the country

As fears grow ahead of the sunny bank holiday weekend, she said: “I am very annoyed at seeing footage and pictures online of cars leaving the cities to go on their holidays. I’ve never been so angry.

“If people are doing that it feels so redundant me staying in the house and not going anywhere when people are carrying this virus around the country.

“The people who go to holiday homes are going to towns and villages that might not have any cases.

“People need to stay at home. It’s that attitude of ‘it’s only a few of us we can’t do much’ which is so exasperating.”

Ms Delaney has not left her home that she shares with her boyfriend David since March 10.

Sasha, who teaches at Loreto College in Dublin, said that following a daily routine is important to her physical and mental health.

“We are running school days as normal as possible so I am doing loads of school work during the day which really helps,” she added.

“Even at the weekends I get up early, have set meal times and set a task for the day, anything to keep myself occupied because if I don’t I am on my phone all day watching the news and then you get into an anxious state.

“I don’t get out a lot to do exercise, myself and David are only getting out of the house about once a week.

“David is more terrified of giving it to me than him getting it.

“I am finding it so strange as my whole psyche has changed because if I see one person outside I freeze and am so conscious of other people and catching it.

“Physically it’s a big detriment. I am quite fit and would usually go to the gym because exercise and CF is closely linked. I am trying my best at home but it’s not the same.

“I’m quite a social person and do really miss seeing other people.”

