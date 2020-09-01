Cyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Dublin city centre, gardai have said.

The man, in his 20s, was struck by a car in North Wall Quay at about 10.30pm on Monday.

Gardai said the car involved in the incident failed to stop at the scene.

The injured cyclist was taken to the Mater Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

Forensic investigators closed the road for a time to examine the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later by gardai. No arrests have been made.

The Garda are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or any road users with dash-cam footage who were in the area of North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday to contact them at Store Street garda station.

PA Media