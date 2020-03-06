Cyclist killed in crash

A cyclist has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

A cyclist has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork.

The 60-year-old man was declared dead at the scene on the R639 between Fermoy and Rathcormac.

The collision happened at approximately 7am on Friday.

The coroner has been notified and the cyclist’s body has been taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

Forensic investigators are at the scene and the road is currently closed.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have dash cam footage to contact Fermoy garda station on 025 82100, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media