Cyclist killed in collision with car

A cyclist has been killed in a road collision in Co Dublin.

The man, aged in his 40s, was declared dead following the collision with a car on the R108 road in the St Margaret’s area on Saturday morning.

The male driver of the car was treated for non-life threatening injuries by ambulance services at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, to contact them at Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.

