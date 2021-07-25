Cyclist killed in Co Cork collision

The scene of the accident remains closed for an investigation (PA)

A cyclist has been killed in a road accident in Co Cork.

The man, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a car at Meadstown in Kildorrery at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

He received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced dead.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The scene remains closed to allow for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the collision, or anyone who may have video including dashcam footage, to contact them.

Gardai can be contacted at Fermoy garda station on 025 82100 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.