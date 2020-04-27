Cyclist killed after collision with car

An investigation is under way (Brian Lawless/PA)

A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Co Kerry.

Gardai were called to the scene of the road traffic collision involving a car and the cyclist which happened at around 8.20am on Monday.

The incident occurred on the N22 Tralee-Killarney road in Rockfield, Killarney.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body is due to be moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Gardai said the coroner has been notified and forensic collision investigators have been called to the scene.

The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible and local diversions are in place.

Gardai in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

PA Media