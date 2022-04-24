| 10.2°C Dublin

Cyclist dies following Co Wexford road crash

The man, aged in his 60s, was fatally injured on the R731 at Ballywilliam around 1pm on Sunday.

A male cyclist has died following a road crash in Co Waterford on Sunday (PA) Expand

By Rebecca Black, PA

A cyclist has died following a road crash in Co Wexford.

The man, aged in his 60s, was fatally injured on the R731 at Ballywilliam, New Ross at around 1pm on Sunday.

Gardai said it is understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred.

He was treated by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

