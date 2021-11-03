Cut socialising as Covid-19 cases rise, chief medical officer warns

Health officials have urged people cut their socialising, amid a major spike in Covid-19 cases.

The stark message came as health officials said that socialisation had returned to levels not seen since the pandemic began.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that individuals should scale back the number of people they are meeting.

“That will mean cutting contacts,” he said at a briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“Perhaps it’s not what people want to hear. It’s not something I want to be telling people.”

He called on people to “ration the kinds of discretionary activity you might undertake”.

“If we can have most of the people observing most of the measures most of the time, that will make a huge difference.”

He said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was not currently considering recommending that the Government introduce fresh restrictions.

A further 3,174 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Wednesday.

There are currently 460 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 86 are in intensive care.

Fifty-six deaths of Covid-positive patients were recorded in the last week.

Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Prof Philip Nolan, said that there were only two weeks since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when the number of cases reported was higher.

He warned that there was no way to guarantee that cases would peak in the next few weeks, as anticipated.

He said it was “impossible” to say precisely when cases might peak and start to fall.

Prof Nolan said that some models show that case numbers might peak in late November or early December.

However, he said that other models show that the peak could happen later this year and case numbers may be slower to decline.

“It is very hard to say,” Prof Nolan said.

He said that people needed to change their behaviour to bring down case numbers and that rates of the virus remain very high.

Without such a high level of vaccination, he said that Ireland could now be seeing well over 10,000 cases a day.

Health officials also spoke directly to children, who remain largely unvaccinated.

There have been calls for the return of contact tracing in primary schools, following concerns about rising case numbers among children.

Professor Martin Cormican, the HSE clinical lead on infection control, said he wanted to thank children for their efforts over the last 18 months.

“Thank you. It has been a difficult couple of years and you’ve been brilliant.”

“The numbers we’re looking at now is not your fault.”

Earlier Damien McCallion, who leads the HSE vaccination programme, said that there remains the capacity to deliver 700,000 vaccines a week.

“We have retained both the infrastructure and the staff to support this,” he told RTE radio on Wednesday.

He said that the booster programme for anyone aged over 65 and in residential care has largely been completed.

The HSE will begin offering a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to anyone aged 60 and over this week.

On Wednesday morning, chief clinical officer in the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, said that the recent rise in coronavirus cases was causing pressure on the health system.

However, he stressed that the situation would be significantly worse if Irish people did not have the protection provided by the Covid-19 vaccine.