Cultural shift needed to view rental properties as homes, not investments – TD

Ivana Bacik said housing policy has ‘favoured the landlord and emphasised rented properties as investments rather than homes’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

There is a need for a cultural shift to “skew away” from viewing rental properties as investments and income for landlords, the Dail has been told.

Labour’s Ivana Bacik said the Government’s housing policies need to treat rental properties as people’s homes.

She made the comments as she introduced the Tenants’ Rights Bill as a private member’s Bill to the Dail on Wednesday.

The Bill seeks to strengthen tenants’ rights and provide security of tenure against eviction, a rent freeze and declare the state a rent pressure zone.

With this legislation we want to address the power imbalance between landlords and tenants



We need policy that emphasises rental properties as homes and not investment 🌹🏡 - @ivanabacik pic.twitter.com/q3BHffSppo — The Labour Party (@labour) September 22, 2021

The Bill, drafted with Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan, is Ms Bacik’s first piece of legislation as a TD.

Ms Bacik told the Dail: “This Bill is about addressing the existing power imbalance between landlords and renters who want to address years of housing policy which has favoured the landlord and emphasised rented properties as investments rather than homes.

“We want to tackle that head on with this important piece of legislation.”

She said renters face issues with security of tenure, fear of evictions, unaffordable rents, high deposits and increase in rents.

“We wish to strengthen protection against evictions for those who are renting and the legislation would remove the so-called no-fault evictions and provide tenancy of indefinite duration,” Ms Bacik said.

“It would remove the ground which allows the landlord to terminate tenancy on the basis that they intend to sell the property in three months and put curbs on evictions for the purposes of refurbishment or for passing the properties on to family members.”

According to a report from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), the main reason behind eviction notices are landlords declaring an intent to sell the property.

“This is the primary cause of families entering homelessness,” Ms Bacik added.

“The second challenge is that of unaffordable rents and deposits.

“We have called for a three-year rent freeze and we believe that is essential.”

The Dublin Bay South TD also said the change to annual rent increases was “not sufficient” to tackle rising rents.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said in July that rent increases in rent pressure zones would be based on inflation instead of set caps.

Ms Bacik said: “Our Bill would also declare the entire state a rent pressure zone and cap deposits at one month’s rent.

“We know that in Ireland, renters face a whole range of different restrictive measures in their leases which prevent them from seeing their rented home as a permanent one.

“In other European countries, it is common for renters to be able to keep pets in their home and to request an unfurnished property so they can move their own furniture in.

The long-term solution for the high levels of rent lies in an increase in supply as well as providing transparency and consistency around rent levels Darragh O'Brien, Housing Minister

“(The legislation) would provide for the right to rent unfurnished and rule against a complete prohibition on keeping pets.

“We need to ensure that renting becomes a long-term viable and sustainable option and ensure we have cultural shift to skew away from this vision of renting, always in terms of the landlord and their investment and their income, and instead skew our policy back, rightly somewhat, towards renters and towards seeing rental properties as homes.”

Mr O’Brien, who said the Government would not oppose the Bill, said any new measures should be “fair”.

He added: “Any new measure must be capable of withstanding legal challenge too, including a constitutional challenge.

“In relation to supply we can accept there are acute pressures in the rental market, driven by a number of factors but predominately rising demand for rental accommodation.

“The long-term solution for the high levels of rent lies in an increase in supply as well as providing transparency and consistency around rent levels.”

Sinn Fein’s Eoin O Broin criticised comments by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar that there needs to be “a balance” between the regulation of rents and landlords’ income.

Speaking in #Dáil now for our @labour #RentersRights bill - @AodhanORiordain calls for rebalancing priorities to protect renters against fear of losing their homes; @geraldnash calls for end to #precarioushousing & enhanced protections for renters @LabEquality — Ivana Bacik (@ivanabacik) September 22, 2021

Mr Varadkar said on Tuesday that “one person’s rent is another person’s income”.

Mr O Broin said those comments portrayed “an appalling ignorance” of the reality of the rental market.

He told the Dail: “I think the very widespread reaction to the Tanaiste’s comments is evidence there is no balance in the rights between landlords and tenants in the current market.

“That’s why we have seen a doubling of rent across the state over the last number of years.

“That’s why we continue to see a large number of tenants evicted on spurious grounds and have so many rental properties that don’t meet minimum standards.

“He tried to present himself as the champion of the small landlord. I have to say if I was an accidental or semi-professional landlord, I would be most critical of the repeated failure of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to do anything to stop the disorderly exit of the accidental landlords from the market.”