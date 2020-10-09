Cross-border restrictions could be introduced, Coveney warns

Restrictions on cross-border movement could be introduced if they are agreed by governments in the Republic and Northern Ireland, Simon Coveney has warned.

His warning comes after a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, prompting concerns within the Irish Government about cases spilling south of the border.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there was a clear agreement that both jurisdictions need to do more together to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Coveney met Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in Belfast on Thursday, where they discussed the rise in cases and the funding issue from London.

Mr Coveney said that while no barriers will be erected on the border, the Irish Government needs to ensure cases do not spill into the south, creating “tension and resentment”.

“The issue is here, we do need to move quickly. We have seen a dramatic spike in terms of infection spread in Northern Ireland, particularly in the Derry/Strabane area,” he told RTE Morning Ireland.

“We have also, and I don’t think it’s by coincidence, seen Donegal as having the highest incidence rate in Ireland right now, right next door.

“We have got to work together.

“There may be two jurisdictions on the island, there is one land mass where populations move and can infect each other, so we have to have a common approach or at least as close to that as possible in terms of restrictions and manging the spread of infection, so we understand fully what is happening in each other’s jurisdictions.

“We are only going to restrict movement if it’s agreed by jurisdictions between both governments and fully explained to people.

“We are not in the business of erecting barriers on the border between north and south. We fought for two years to make sure that doesn’t happen as a consequence of Brexit.

“That being said, we are restricting movement between counties in the Republic of Ireland, so we need to be talking directly to the Executive about how movement is being restricted in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Coveney said that clarity is needed from politicians in both Northern Ireland and the Republic, as well as co-operation between their respective chief medical officers.

“There is a significant spike in Northern Ireland and continuing, we need to make sure that is not spilling over the border, creating tension and resentment and facilitating the spread,” he added.

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is on Friday speaking to his Northern Ireland counterpart Dr Michael McBride about the issue.

Meanwhile, a member of Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team has called for an all-island response to the spiralling cases, calling the rates in Northern Ireland “alarmingly high.”

Dr Colm Henry told RTE’s Morning Ireland: ” Certainly the levels, it’s a cause for concern looking at the figures in border counties.

“We see two weekends with rates of 350, to remind your listeners it’s 116 nationally. The levels we’re seeing across the border are alarmingly high.

“Our capacity to control this particularly in border areas is heavily dependent on the response across the border, which all emphasises the need for an all island approach to this virus.”

Dr Henry, the chief clinical officer at the HSE, said we had come to a “crux” in the fight against the virus.

“Level three or level four or level five, what matters now is we have the tiniest of windows to stop this reaching levels were there will be unsustainable pressure on our hospitals.

“Where it will seep into vunerable settings where we have already seen outbreaks, 10 outbreaks the past week in nursing homes with 68 cases.”

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee is also meeting on Friday to address a proposal to introduce graduated fines to deter people from breaching health regulations.

