Criminals convicted of conspiracy to murder will face life in prison

Criminals who conspire to murder will face the maximum sentence of life in prison under new legislation brought forward by the Government.

The most severe punishment for the crime has been 10 years since 1861, but that sentencing restriction has been described as lenient by victims.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she wants to send a “clear message” to gangland criminals who conspire to murder that they are not exempt from the maximum penalty.

She told RTE Morning Ireland: “If you look at the sentence for attempted murder or murder, they are life in prison and what I believe, and I think that the gardai and also the judiciary has outlined, is that while conspiracy to murder the act doesn’t happen, because the gardai intercepted, the crime in itself is no less severe.

“I want to send a very clear message to those, in particular those at the top, who conspire and who essentially put the wheels in motion for an attempted murder, that they are not exempt from this kind of penalty and that it is the most severe as prime and it should be treated in the same way.”

Ms McEntee said she hopes to have the new legislation written and brought to the Oireachtas early next year.

She added: “The point here is that we have seen, more so in recent years and the gardai themselves have said in recent years, they (gardai) have foiled at least 75 different attempts where the outcome, they believed, would have been death.

“They want to ensure that if somebody is charged with conspiracy to murder, which is an offence that is now increasing, that there is a parallel and that there is a severe penalty at the end of it, and unfortunately at the moment 10 years is the max that any judge can impose.”

Ms McEntee said she has also received Cabinet backing to begin drafting legislation of three new terrorist offences.

The Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Bill 2020 includes offences for receiving training for terrorism, travelling for the purpose of terrorism and organising or facilitating travelling for the purpose of terrorism.

