Criminal investigation under way after man found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’

A Garda investigation is under way after the body of man in his 70s was found in a Dublin flat (Niall Carson/PA)

A criminal investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a flat in Dublin.

Gardai said the body of a man in his 70s was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” at a property in the Robinson’s Court area of Cork Street, in the south inner city, on Thursday morning.

The area has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

The State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers attended the scene on Thursday afternoon.

The body is due to be removed to the city morgue on Thursday evening.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in or passing by the Robinson’s Court area between 6pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

Gardai can be contacted at Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media