Criminal investigation into man’s unexplained death

A criminal investigation is under way into the death of a man found in a house fire in Dublin, gardai have confirmed.

The body of the man, in his 40s, was found in the property at Bluebell Avenue in Clondalkin on Monday.

Gardai describe the circumstances of the man’s death as “unexplained”.

A post mortem was carried out on Tuesday but the Garda said the preliminary results were not being released for operational reasons.

“Gardai at Clondalkin are continuing a criminal investigation into all the circumstances of the unexplained death of this male,” said a statement.

The Garda Technical Bureau remained at the scene on Tuesday.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who was near Bluebell Avenue, Old Naas Road on Sunday evening or Monday morning to come forward.

They made a particular appeal to anyone who may have driven in the same area who may have dashcam or video footage.

