Covid restrictions mostly lifted by Christmas, says Health Minister

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has indicated that all parts of the economy will be open by the end of the year (Brian Lawless/PA)

All parts of the economy will be open by the end of the year, the Health Minister has indicated.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Stephen Donnelly said the current plan is to continue with the next phase of reopening and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that 86% of Irish adults are fully vaccinated, while 88,000 jabs have been given to 12 to 15-year-olds.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting on Wednesday to consider the next steps in the response to the pandemic, with the Cabinet’s Covid-19 sub-committee set to meet on Friday.

Mr Donnelly said he hopes that all sectors will be open by Christmas.

“What we want to do is we want to provide real certainty for people. It’s been a brutal year and a half; most of society and most of the economy is open, but we’re very aware that there are still parts that aren’t that have suffered hugely, and what we want to do is to help them open as quickly as possible,” he told reporters.

“Specific dates are something that we would be looking to Nphet for and we’ll be discussing at Cabinet.”

He indicated it is likely that some public health measures, such as wearing face masks in high-risk places and environments, will continue to be needed.

There are currently 307 Covid-19 patients in Ireland, with 60 people in intensive care.