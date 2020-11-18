Covid death toll rises above 2,000 in Ireland

Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll has cleared 2,000.

Another 12 people have died with the disease, public health medics said on Wednesday.

The health system has been notified of 379 more confirmed cases of infection.

Dr Tony Holohan said this pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Whatsapp Dr Tony Holohan said this pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with Covid-19 to date in this country.

“This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.”

The number who died has reached 2,006.

Dr Holohan added: “It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible.

“For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

The Government is to step in to save Dublin Zoo from closure after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it towards bankruptcy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Whatsapp The Government is to step in to save Dublin Zoo from closure after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it towards bankruptcy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Meanwhile, the Government is to step in to save Dublin Zoo from closure after the coronavirus pandemic pushed it towards bankruptcy.

The zoo has warned it will have to close its gates for good if it cannot find a way to plug an almost 10 million euro deficit caused by Covid-19.

A fundraising appeal launched on Wednesday has already raised more than 500,000 euro for the Phoenix Park attraction.

Thanks so much for your support! We really appreciate it! â¤ #SaveDublinZoo pic.twitter.com/sviZ0hHYhe — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) November 18, 2020

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “The Government does not want Dublin Zoo to close and we will do everything we possibly can to ensure Dublin Zoo stays open.

“In my view given the extraordinary circumstances of a global pandemic, a once in 100-year event, Government has to intervene here.

“Government has to work with Dublin Zoo to ensure that it’s available for generations to come.”

Dublin Zoo is one of the most popular tourism attractions in the country. It has lost millions in admissions fees in a matter of months after it was forced to close during the pandemic.

However, it is still spending around 500,000 euro every month on feeding and caring for its animals.

You can’t furlough an elephant, you can’t switch off a zoo at night when you go home Christop Schwitzer

Launching the fundraising campaign on Wednesday, zoo director Christoph Schwitzer said the facility faces an estimated loss of 8.2 million euro in revenue so far this year.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “You can’t furlough an elephant, you can’t switch off a zoo at night when you go home.

“Our animals need and deserve 24/7 care and we provide the highest standards of animal care and welfare possible.”

