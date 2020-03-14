Covid-19: Second death in Republic as 39 new cases confirmed

A second person has died and 39 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland by the Department of Health.

There are now 129 confirmed cases and two deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic.

The new cases include 29 males and 10 females.

Read our update in relation to GP services, our call centre and 999/112. While we appreciate peopleâs concern about #COVID19, we are asking for your patience as we respond to the increasing requirement for testing https://t.co/I87r2bObFs pic.twitter.com/NxEf2dlEZm — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 14, 2020

Twenty-one of the cases are in the east of the country, 13 in the south, three in the north-west and two in the west.

Five new positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 34 and the total on the island to 163.

Chief medical officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.”

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said his department is preparing guidance on supports available for landlords and tenants during the crisis.

Mr Murphy said he has spoken to landlord groups and is engaging with tenant groups – saying this will continue over the coming days.

“We are working to ensure both landlords and tenants are both protected during this difficult period”.

PA Media