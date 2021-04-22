Covid-19 outbreak at Intel’s Leixlip construction site

The construction site of a new microchip manufacturing facility on the Intel campus in Leixlip, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

Intel has confirmed there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at the construction site for its new manufacturing factory in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The chipmaker said 70 positive cases of the virus had been confirmed to date, but added it was a “fluid situation”.

A spokeswoman for the company said they were working with the public health authorities and that follow-up testing had resulted in further cases being identified.

Workers on the site have been informed of the outbreak.

“We are working to support our construction team in whatever way we can – to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures,” she said.

“For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health.

“Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection.”

The spokeswoman added that the site remains operational with strict adherence to public health guidelines.

The construction of the company’s new fabrication plant in Leixlip is about half-way through.

Intel recently announced that recruitment was due to get under way in the coming months for 1,600 new jobs at the plant.

It is expected to be another two to three years before it is completed.

The tech giant has invested seven billion dollars (5.9 billion euro) at the north Kildare campus over the past three years.

It employs about 5,000 people in Ireland.

About 4,500 work in Leixlip, while another 500 are in Cork and Shannon.

