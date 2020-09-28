Covid-19 mortgage payment breaks scheme to end on September 30

Payment breaks will only be offered on a case-by-case basis from October 1 (PA)

The payment breaks scheme offered to mortgage holders in financial difficulty due to Covid-19 will not be extended to new applicants beyond September 30, the Government has confirmed.

Payment breaks will only be offered or extended on a case-by-case basis from October 1.

The decision came after Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Finance Minster Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath held a virtual meeting on Monday with the chief executives of the country’s retail banks and the Banking Payments Federation.

More than 150,000 borrowers have taken payment breaks since they were introduced in March.

Banks must be understanding of people’s needs at this really difficult time and cognisant of the extraordinary year 2020 has been Leo Varadkar

The European Banking Authority had set September 30 as the deadline for applications for payment breaks for loans or mortgages.

The banks agreed that customers who find themselves in difficulty at the end of their payment break would still be supported, but that this would be done on a case-by-case basis.

Government ministers said in a statement that during the meeting they had underscored the importance of protecting borrowers and offering solutions to individual customers who are currently on Covid-19 payment breaks.

The Tanaiste said: “Following on from today, the banks agreed that this would be done on a case-by-case basis, with other options also being made available – reduced payments and interest-only, for example.

“Anyone who is struggling should contact their bank and we expect that arrangements will be made based on each individual’s circumstances.

“Banks must be understanding of people’s needs at this really difficult time and cognisant of the extraordinary year 2020 has been.

â2,500 staff across the five banks are actively working with customers coming off the special #COVID19 six-month payment break to fully understand their situation and to put in place an individual solution for them.â https://t.co/qoQ6YjIxr9 pic.twitter.com/1leqS4lT1Y — Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (@BPFINews) September 28, 2020

“There is no cliff-edge coming on September 30. This is merely the last day on which people and firms can apply for a Covid-related payment break if they don’t have one already.”

Mr Donohoe said payment breaks had provided temporary relief and breathing space to borrowers and that it was “vital” that lenders work with borrowers to ensure suitable arrangements are put in place for borrowers currently on payment breaks.

“Lenders need to demonstrate a continued awareness of customers’ financial situations and to deal with cases in the most sensitive way possible,” he said.

He added that it was in everyone’s interest that the number of people who cannot service their loans is minimised.

Mr McGrath said payment breaks had offered tens of thousands of borrowers “important relief”:

“It is critical that banks and the various non-bank entities find fair and sustainable solutions for borrowers in difficulty,” he said, adding that the Government will be monitoring the situation very closely in the months ahead.

