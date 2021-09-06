Covid-19: Ireland takes next step in easing of restrictions

Live music will be allowed to return to Irish venues (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland will continue with a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, with live music returning and larger crowds allowed at indoor venues.

The Irish Government confirmed last week that it would be embarking on a phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which will eventually see the removal of the vast majority of public health regulations by the end of October.

The numbers permitted to attend outdoor sports events increases from Monday, while restrictions on indoor venues will be eased, with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed.

For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

Live music at weddings is also set to return from Monday, with the number of attendees fixed at 100.

All religious ceremonies will be allowed to proceed with 50% of venue capacity regardless of the immunity status of those in attendance.

Politicians and health officials are banking on the country’s high rates of vaccine take-up as the relaxing of restrictions continues.

On Sunday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that more than 89% of Ireland’s adult population is now fully vaccinated.

On Twitter, he said that this week will see 90% of adults fully vaccinated.

“The vaccination programme continues successfully,” he said.

Another 1,180 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday.

As of 8am on Sunday, there were 362 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 59 in intensive care.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Saturday that Ireland should “take some heart” from early indications that rates of Covid-19 in Ireland may be declining.