Covid-19 curve needs to be crushed, not flattened, warns expert

It is not enough to just flatten the curve when it comes to coronavirus, a medical expert has said.

Professor of general practice Liam Glynn told Newstalk FM that Ireland should not be satisfied with only lowering the level of Covid-19 transmission.

He said: “We have come a long way in terms of the flattening the curve, and all the signals in terms of hospitalisations and intensive care admissions all seem to be dropping. The question now is where we are going?

“It is not just enough to flatten the curve, in my view, I think we really need to be talking about crushing this curve and trying to eliminate Covid-19 entirely.”

#COVIDWATCHIRL May 7th @mikey0callaghan with @UL @ICGPnews Everyone has shown what we are capable of by decreasing #COVID19 daily growth from 30%+ to now under 2% We should as much as possible choose elimination not just suppression of #COVID letâs finish the job #CrushTheCurve pic.twitter.com/jgnTK1vXLL — Liam Glynn (@LiamGGlynn) May 7, 2020

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,375 on Wednesday after 37 more deaths were announced.

There were 265 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 22,248.

Prof Glynn said Ireland has an advantage in combating the virus, as it is an island.

“We have the advantage of trying to figure out how we do trade and travel across a border, and how we do it safely. If we go for elimination, the only way the virus can get on to this island is by importation.”

Meanwhile, teaching unions will meet on Thursday to discuss contingency plans for the Leaving Certificate exam if it cannot go ahead.

There have been calls for clarity on the exams, which are scheduled to start on July 29.

No decision was announced following a meeting between the education minister, education officials and school leadership groups on Wednesday.

PA Media