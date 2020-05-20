Courts to sit for no longer than two hours per day

All physical court sittings are to be limited to two hours daily, the Chief Justice has announced.

It comes as TDs and ministers have been advised to not spend more than two hours per day inside the Dail chamber.

In a statement, the Courts Service said it was unaware, until the matter became public on Tuesday, “of what appears to be additional safety considerations beyond those already published”.

“The Courts Service have sought urgent further advices on this matter as it clearly has the potential to affect the conduct of court hearings or sessions likely to involve judges and registrars, together with others, being in a courtroom for more than two hours in a day.

“Pending receipt of such additional advices the presidents have determined that all court sittings will last for no more than two hours in each day.”

The decision does not apply to remote hearings which will continue as planned.

PA Media