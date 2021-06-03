Councils ‘need to up their game’ for outdoor summer, says Harris

Simon Harris has said some councils need to “up their game” in preparing for an outdoor summer and providing spaces for people to meet.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education said a number of local authorities have not done a good job ahead of the reopening of society over the next few months.

He made the comments after the Office of Public Works (OPW) closed the Victorian Bandstand in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin.

Fencing was erected around the site on Wednesday.

Fencing off areas where the 14 - 18 age bracket congregate is an absolute joke. These people have sacrificed a year and a half to help more vulnerable members of society. They deserve a good summer. Let them party. pic.twitter.com/R31Mwt1CSN — Nealo (@NellydaSilla) June 2, 2021

The OPW said it closed the “vulnerable” historic feature to protect it from vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“In order to protect the historic bandstand from any further damage, a decision was taken to erect fencing to protect the structure,” the OPW said.

Mr Harris said that as outdoor dining reopens next week, there will be more places for people to meet.

“I think our councils really need to up their game in this regard, and we’ve seen some very good examples,” he said.

“I’ve seen, for example, in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, they seem to have actually done a very good job of preparing, some clearly haven’t.

“I do think we’re going to be at a different situation when the reopening of outdoor dining and outdoor pubs and bars starts from Monday.

Rather than finger wagging, I think we have to look at how do we actually better prepare Simon Harris

“I think what happened last weekend, we had really good weather, we had lots of people who wanted to meet up and see people outdoors, they’ve been told outdoors was safer, and they didn’t have many places to go. That caused congregation.

“So rather than finger wagging, I think we have to look at how do we actually better prepare for that, how do local authorities better prepare, and I do think as we see more places open now, there will be more places for people to meet.”

The Government’s Covid-19 emergency powers have been rolled over until November after a vote in the Dail, by 73 votes to 68.

The legislation permits restrictions on social gatherings, travel and mask-wearing.

The Government’s three parties voted in favour of the extension, but opposition parties criticised the length of it.

We're down to 80 #COVID19 patients in hospital & 34 in ICU. A long way from the dark days of January of over 2,000 in hospital & 200 in ICU. We can't ever go back there. Brighter days ahead. Let's keep winning hearts & minds and people's committment. Its what works. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 2, 2021

The vote came as the boss of the HSE said that there are “brighter days ahead” in reference to the low number of Covid-19 patients in hospital.

On Wednesday night, Paul Reid said: “We’re down to 80 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 34 in ICU. A long way from the dark days of January of over 2,000 in hospital and 200 in ICU.

“We can’t ever go back there. Brighter days ahead. Let’s keep winning hearts and minds and people’s commitment. It’s what works.”