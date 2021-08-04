Council refuses to grant Electric Picnic licence

Laois County Council has refused to grant a licence for the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally (Niall Carson/PA)

Laois County Council has refused to issue a licence for Ireland’s largest music festival.

The Electric Picnic music festival had been due to take place from September 24 to 26 at Stradbally Hall Estate.

The council said the decision was made following the “most up-to-date” health advice from the HSE.

Covid-19 rules currently limit numbers at the majority of organised outdoor events to 500 at venues with capacity in excess of 5,000.

While a number of test events have been staged, Ireland’s live music and entertainment sector remains effectively closed down due to coronavirus regulations.

However, the organisers of Electric Picnic had hoped the festival could go ahead at the end of September with 70,000 attendees, with entry conditions including proof of vaccination or of having already recovered from the virus.

Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Tickets bought back then remain valid for the rescheduled event and 90% have already been sold.

A statement from Laois County Council said: “Laois County Council has today made a decision to refuse a licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event at Stradbally, Co Laois.

“The decision has been made following the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the council from the Health Service Executive.

“Furthermore, it is noted that under current Government measures for the management of Covid-19 events of this nature are restricted to an attendance of 500 people only.”

Councillor Conor Bergin of Laois County Council told RTE: “We’ve had Electric Picnic in Laois for the last 14 years and it has grown into one of the largest outdoor events in the country.

“We love having Electric Picnic in Laois, it is a hugely beneficial event for the county, for tourism.

“But unfortunately Laois County Council has decided not to allow the licence to go ahead this year on the basis of clear and unambiguous health advice from the HSE.”

Earlier this week, the organiser of Electric Picnic had expressed confidence that the event could go ahead in September.

Managing director of Festival Republic Melvin Benn said he based his optimism on the fact no-one in Government had told him the event would not be allowed.

Mr Benn told RTE Radio One: “100% fully expecting the Electric Picnic to be going ahead on the basis that 100% nobody has told me I won’t be able to and the speed of vaccination rollout in Ireland, if it was submitted to the Tokyo Olympics, would win gold.

“We are very confident that it would happen.”