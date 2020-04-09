Council appeals for safe disposal of masks and gloves

Dublin’s mayor has urged the public to dispose of waste carefully (Yui Mok/PA)

The public is being put at risk as people drop used latex gloves and masks on the ground, Dublin’s mayor has said.

Dublin City Council has urged the public to dispose safely of used latex gloves and masks, instead of littering them across footpaths and car parks.

There has been a huge spike in the sale of protective gear over the last month.

Some parts of Dublin city have seen an increase in the number of masks and gloves being discarded by people who have used them to protect themselves during the Covid-19 crisis.

Right folks there must be millions of these disposable gloves littering and possibly infecting the country. Please wise up and throw them in the bin. pic.twitter.com/xN2PGaYanf — Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) April 9, 2020

Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon said: “Our enemy is a virus and as such it is unseen.

“Our invisible enemy lurks around a lot of corners. We need to be mindful of how we dispose of used latex gloves and masks as they could contain the virus.

“Doing whatever we can to stop the spread of the virus and thereby save lives is critical and this includes being responsible for the safe disposal of face masks and gloves.”

Dublin City Council has asked people to ensure that all litter, particularly used items, is disposed of carefully.

PA Media