Coronavirus Ireland: 334 new cases - 174 in Dublin, no further deaths

THERE has been no further deaths and 334 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,792, while the total confirmed number of cases stands at 33,444 following today's announcement.

174 new cases were confirmed in Dublin.

Of the cases notified today; 158 are men and 175 are women; 72pc are under 45 years of age; 53pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 55 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Outside of Dublin, there were 34 new cases in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon, 6 in Waterford, 5 in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40pc of Covid-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

“Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2m physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”

