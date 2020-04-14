Coronavirus: Highest number of deaths in a single day in Ireland

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in Government Buildings, Dublin, as he briefs the media on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19.

Ireland has seen its highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forty-one people diagnosed with coronavirus in Ireland died, bringing the state’s total to 406, the Irish authorities said on Tuesday.

With an additional 548 new confirmed cases reported by Irish laboratories and 284 confirmed cases reported by a laboratory in Germany, there are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, some 90,646 tests have been carried out in Ireland.

Of these some 62,952 have been completed in Irish laboratories and 27,694 completed in a laboratory in Germany.

Earlier the National Public Health Emergency Team met to continue its ongoing review of the state’s response to Covid-19.

Amongst the issues discussed was the impact of the virus on residential care settings, as well as a strategy to conduct a study to identify the proportion of the population who have ever had coronavirus, regardless of testing.

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he remains concerned about the impact on nursing homes and residential care settings.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team is monitoring developments in these facilities and continues to advance supports and actions where needed,” he said.

“From the beginning, we have been aware that vulnerable groups, including the elderly, are at greater risk from this virus.

“These groups will continue to be our priority.”

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry added: “We are not seeing a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in our hospitals or our ICU’s over the last number of days, and that is down to the efforts of every individual who has followed advice to stay apart and slow the spread of the virus.

“To everyone playing their part, the health service is grateful.”

PA Media