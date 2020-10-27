Cork Green Party Councillor resigns citing ‘lack of competence’ in cabinet members

Green Party Councillor for Cork City Lorna Bogue has resigned from the party and said the party’s handling of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Bill was the “final straw”.

In a statement issued to The Echo, Ms Bogue announced her formal resignation from the party, saying: “it became very clear to me that the leadership of the Green Party lacks the competence to make a substantive difference to the way that the Irish State treats its most mistreated groups – as evidenced by the handling of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission Bill.”

The now independent Councillor Bogue said she had no doubt the party is full of well-intentioned people doing their best, “however, I have little confidence in the ability of the Green Party cabinet members to govern nor in the structures of the Party to hold them to account,” she continued.

Ms Bogue said she could not tell her constituents, “who live in the shadow of Bessborough Mother and Baby Home, that the Green Party engaged on this issue with a full understanding of its seriousness, nor with the close attention and careful handling that it deserves.”

The former Green member said that there remains “active hostility” towards women within the party despite her frequent attempts to make the party address the misogyny she claims exists within the party.

“My call to address this was never taken seriously by the leadership, or by head office,” she said.

“Fundamentally, my disappointment lies in the fact that the shared values of the organisation that I joined have been devalued by the leadership of the party."

Councillor Bogue joins a list of defectors from the Green Party since they entered into a government coalition earlier this year. Saoirse McHugh and Rob O'Sullivan are other members to formally cut ties with the party recently.

“I have made the anger and hurt caused by the Green Party to my constituents known at the highest levels of the Party. I hope that this is heeded.

“To best serve my constituents I must place my energies into advocacy and improving their wellbeing, rather than holding back the worst excesses of a small cohort in a small political party.

“I hope that the Green Party will identify the systemic origins of this and other issues within the organisation before further damage is done to the real lives of real people,” she said.

Online Editors