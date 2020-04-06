Convention centre mooted as new Dail venue

The Dail’s business committee has given the green light to ‘explore’ the option of using Dublin’s Convention Centre (Niall Carson/PA)

The Dail’s business committee has given the green light to “explore” the option of using the Convention Centre for a full sitting of the Dail.

If a government can be formed during the coronavirus crisis, the Dublin venue will be used on a temporary basis.

If agreed, the centre will be used to elect a taoiseach for the 33rd Dail.

Leinster House is too small to hold all 160 TDs while abiding by the social distancing rules.

The venue’s seated auditorium can hold up to 2,000 people.

A spokeswoman for the Dail business committee confirmed that they have agreed to explore the option of using the Convention Centre, but said that no formal decision has been taken.

The committee also agreed that the Dail would sit again on April 16 with a reduced number of TDs attending.

It is expected that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris will take questions about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government formation talks between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are ongoing, two months following the outcome of the general election.

The parties are producing a joint framework document to present to smaller parties and independents to ask them to join them in government.

PA Media