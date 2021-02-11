Continuation of Level 5 restrictions likely until Easter, Taoiseach warns

Level 5 restrictions are likely to continue until at least Easter, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said a phased reopening of schools and construction is the Government’s priority.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme, he said: “Schools are the priority and construction – a phased return to construction, particularly housebuilding – because we have a social crisis in terms of the availability of housing for people across all strata of society.

“And, certainly, we are looking at a continuation of high levels of restrictions to the Easter period. That remains to be determined by Government; there will be further discussions.”

Mr Martin said it “makes sense” with the coronavirus vaccines being rolled out that the Government remains “cautious and conservative” in its approach.

He added that the numbers of people in hospital with the virus needed to continue to reduce.

“We have to get those numbers down, we have to relieve those pressures, not just in the short term but for a sustained period, and into the long term we don’t want that situation happening again in our hospitals,” he said.

