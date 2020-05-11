Consultative forum will oversee new workplace safety protocols

Liz Canavan said a high-level consultative stakeholder forum will oversee the new workplace safety protocols (

A high-level consultative stakeholder forum will oversee the new workplace safety protocols, senior Government official Liz Canavan has said.

On Saturday, the Government published its Return to Work safety protocol which details the steps and processes businesses must take once the lockdown lifts.

The protocol is to be used by all workplaces to adapt their procedures and practices to comply fully with the public health protection measures outlined by the HSE.

They include regulations for social distancing, hand hygiene, first aid and mental health support for returning workers.

“In order to oversee this transition, a high-level consultative stakeholder forum, under the aegis of the Labour Employer Economic Forum, will be established,” Ms Canavan said.

“This forum will include membership from the various bodies that have responsibility for health and safety at work and for public health more generally.

“The forum will allow for ongoing engagement at national level on the implementation issues in light of the evolving public health advice and other factors.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged the Government has paid out more than 878 million euro under the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

There are more than 53,200 employers registered with Revenue for the scheme while about 456,200 employees have received at least one payment.

Ms Canavan said that, as of Monday, Revenue has generated further payments to employers on the scheme of 13 million euro.

“These payments will be in the bank accounts of the majority of the respective employers tomorrow (Tuesday),” she added.

“The cumulative value of payments made to employers under the scheme is now 878 million euros.”

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out 206 million euro to 589,000 people for the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

Around 8,700 people are receiving a payment for the first time, although this is a reduction of 9,000 on the number of people paid at the same point last week.

Ms Canavan added: “This is the first time that the overall total has decreased since the scheme commenced in March.

“The value of the weekly payment is in the region of 206 million.

“Approximately 98,000 people have not contacted the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in order to close their claim.”

