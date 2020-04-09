Consultants dispatched to Cavan Hospital amid Covid-19 outbreak among staff

Hospital consultants are being dispatched to work in Cavan General after a number of staff were struck by an outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement, the RCSI Hospitals group refused to confirm the number of doctors and nurses who have become infected, but said its staff absenteeism rate has increased by almost 7% since January.

The statement read: “Cavan General Hospital has plans in place to manage additional demands due to Covid-19. The Hospital has areas designated for care of patients with Covid-19, patients who are awaiting diagnosis and patients who are not. There is capacity available for all of these patients.”

“In January 2020, prior to Covid-19, the absenteeism rate was 5.6%, presently it is 12.2%. The Hospital continues to have a number of staff off at present.”

The latest figures show Cavan General is the hospital outside Dublin with the most Covid-19 cases with 33.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA) said some of its members have been dispatched to work at Cavan General Hospital to help them to cope with the outbreak.

Vice president of the IHCA Laura Durcan told RTE radio: “What we have been doing from our group is sending staff to Cavan to make sure they can be safely staffed over the upcoming number of days.

“Some of our SHOs and registrars have very heroically stepped up and will be heading up to Cavan I believe today”.

