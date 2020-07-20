Construction site closes temporarily after workers test positive for Covid-19

A construction site in Dublin has had to close temporarily after a number of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The site is located on Townsend Street in Dublin city centre.

In a statement, the building company John Paul Construction said: “Following confirmation that a staff member on one of our construction sites in Dublin had tested positive for Covid-19, a comprehensive testing has identified a number of additional positive cases.

“We have followed the specific advice of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at all times in relation to this and are assisting the HSE in arranging further tests as required.

“We have temporarily closed the site as advised by the HSE.”

The company said health and safety of its workers and the communities in which it operated was its top priority, “and we wish those affected a speedy recovery”.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said it does not comment on individual cases or companies.

PA Media