Construction sector set to resume on March 5 – minister

Construction will be one of the first sectors to return to work when lockdown measures ease in Ireland, a minister has said.

Ireland’s third lockdown is currently due to end on March 5.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has made clear there will not be a widespread easing of restrictions on that date.

Mr Martin said relaxations will focus on certain sections of the economy as the Government takes a “conservative and cautious” approach.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the building trade would be among the sectors to resume work.

He told RTE between 700 to 800 new houses were not being built every week the sector remained closed.

“The reason that the sector were closed was nothing to do with their own work practices, it was simply to reduce the movement of people,” said the minister.

“So they’ve been able to operate safely, they’ve shown that, and I’m more than confident that, you know, that we will be able to have the sector fully open and open again on March 5.”

The construction sector closed down on January 8 as part of the extensive measures to curb the spread of Covid 19.

Only a limited number of essential projects were allowed to continue, including health sector maintenance works.

A small number of close-to-completion social housing builds were also allowed to keep going.

