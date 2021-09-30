Concerns raised over ‘stark’ decline in organ donation and transplants

Concerns have been raised about the decline in the rates of organ donation and transplantation in Ireland, after new figures showed a significant drop off between 2019 and 2020.

The Irish Donor Network, made up of patient groups from across the country, said it is concerned that Ireland is underperforming compared to other European countries.

The latest data shows Ireland moved from 14th in 2019 to 18th in 2020 in the EU and the UK for organ transplantation rates.

It also placed 17th for deceased organ donation rates in 2020 – a slight increase from 18th in 2019.

The Irish Donor Network has called on the Government to take seriously the need to improve the numbers of organ donations and transplantations.

The figures show there was a 32% decline in organ transplants in Ireland in 2020, compared to 2019.

Among the measures the group is calling for is an “ambitious plan to bring Ireland into the top 10 EU countries for transplantation and organ donation”, as well as increased investment in facilities and staffing.

It also wants the Government, as promised, to enact the Human Tissue Bill to introduce soft opt-out organ donation.

Philip Watt, chairman of the Irish Donor Network and chief executive of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said the figures are “stark”.

Lung transplants, the data shows, were down nearly 60% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Heart transplants also dropped 42% in the same period, while liver transplants declined 45% in one year.

Kidney transplants, from both living and deceased donors, dropped 21% between 2019 and 2020.

Mr Watt said the group is aware the Covid-19 pandemic had caused significant disruption to transplant services in Ireland.

But he said the figures indicate “transplant services in Ireland were hit even harder than other EU countries as a result of Covid-19”.

He added: “It’s also likely that the number of transplant assessments decreased significantly during this period, so the lengthening waiting lists for approved transplants will not give the full picture of all those who need a life-saving transplant.

“A full review and analysis need to be undertaken by Government to determine all the factors leading to these challenges, including under-resourcing of organ donation and transplant infrastructure.