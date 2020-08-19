Community transmission of coronavirus doubles in 10 days

The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Ireland has doubled in the last 10 days, a public health expert has said.

The Government tightened its restrictions on Tuesday in a bid to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have been sounding the alarm over the escalation in cases with the country’s rate of growth the fourth highest in Europe.

The chairman of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, defended advice provided to Government saying there has been a slow but very particular rise in the level of disease in the population.

“We’ve seen the virus spread, essentially, from workplaces to households, and between households and into the community,” Mr Nolan told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“The rate of growth is significantly slower than it was at our other critical juncture back in late February and early March, but it’s too fast.

“We need to move quickly now together to prevent further transmission between households and from households into the community, and that’s the core message behind these interventions, to limit our social contacts and to limit those social contacts to small groups.

“Unless we move now collectively and firmly to prevent further transmission of the virus, we will see case numbers rising to a level that are unsustainable.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed on Tuesday that all outdoor events have been limited to 15 people, and indoor gatherings to six people, down from 50.

Weddings have been excluded from the updated restrictions.

After a lengthy Cabinet meeting, the Government agreed that sporting events should be played behind closed doors with social gatherings before and after to be avoided.

Gardai may also be given new powers to tackle breaches of social distancing rules in restaurants, bars and private homes.

Restaurants and bars serving food can remain open but must close by 11.30pm.

People have been told to avoid public transport where possible and to wear face masks on private transport when households are mixed.

The over-70s have been advised to limit their interactions to a small network for short periods.

Businesses are also being encouraged to advise staff to work from home where possible.

A further short to medium-term plan for the way forward will be published by the Government before September 13.

Prof Nolan denied accusations that there had been a lot of uncertainty around types of transmission.

He said: “My sense is that we have been quite clear with the public about the types of transmission that are occurring and where they are occurring. We were telling the public about this increase in the reproduction number in the background.”

He said the level of community transmission “appears” to have doubled over the last 10 days.

He also said the decision to limit indoor gatherings to six people from three different households is a “simply a trade-off in risk”.

“The more people you have in a setting, the greater the risk of viral transmission and it’s largely a linear relationship,” he added.

“So you have to establish a cut-off, which on the one hand allows people to have a reasonable level of social contact that allows us to be human during this very difficult period, and at the same time not create a significant risk of transmission.”

